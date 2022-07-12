Long Jumper Jeswin Aldrin to participate at the World Athletics Championships 2022

Despite failing to meet the AFI's "near to 8.10m" selection standard in the two trials, Aldrin delivered his best performance since the Federation Cup, leaping 7.99m in Thiruvananthapuram and then 7.93m in Patiala to instill confidence in the selectors. “AFI today decided, in consultation with the members of the selection committee, to include long jumper Jeswin Aldrin in the squad for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, after he jumped close to 8.00m in the trials held at NIS Patiala on Friday,” the AFI said in a statement.