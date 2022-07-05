Amoj Jacob pulls out of relay team for World Athletics Championships 2022

Jacob would mostly be swapped in the Indian men's 4x400m relay squad at the world athletics championships by Arokia Rajiv as he withdrew before Monday's fitness and final team trials in Patiala. Aishwarya Mishra, a quarter-miler, and Jeswin Aldrin, a long jumper and holder of the national record, have also been called up for the selection and fitness trials on Monday in Patiala.