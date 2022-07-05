Amoj Jacob pulls out of relay team for World Athletics Championships 2022

Today at 1:04 PM
Amoj Jacob, a Tokyo Olympian who was scheduled to compete in the men's 4x400m relay for India at the World Athletics Championships in 2022, withdrew owing to a hamstring injury. Jacob, had won national inter-state competition last month after running a personal best of 45.68s in the 400-meter.
The time was the third-best Asian mark for the 400-meter men's event in 2022 and the quickest for India this season. Jacob, who was a member of the 4x400m mixed relay team competing in the subsequent event, hurt his hamstring and had to be helped off the track on a stretcher.
At the Tokyo Olympics, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, and Noah Nirmal Tom set an Asian record with a time of 3:00:25. Depending on his physical condition, Amoj Jacob was selected for the Indian team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the global athletics championships.
Jacob would mostly be swapped in the Indian men's 4x400m relay squad at the world athletics championships by Arokia Rajiv as he withdrew before Monday's fitness and final team trials in Patiala. Aishwarya Mishra, a quarter-miler, and Jeswin Aldrin, a long jumper and holder of the national record, have also been called up for the selection and fitness trials on Monday in Patiala.
From July 15 through July 24, the World Athletics Championships will take place in Oregon, USA. India's lone medal in the global athletics championships is the bronze won by Anju Bobby George in the women's long jump in 2003.
