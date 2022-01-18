Indian Open national race walking 2022 delayed due to Covid-19

Today at 6:23 PM
The Indian Open National Race Walking 2022 has been postponed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, as per a report in Sportstar. The event was supposed to be held from February 5, 2022 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The new dates for the event will be announced later on by the AFI.
The defending champions in their respective categories, Olympians Sandeep Kumar, Priyanka Goswami, and Manish Rawat, were scheduled to compete in the nationals, which was also supposed to be the qualifying event for the world athletics championships in July 2022.
The national youth athletics championships 2022 which were supposed to be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from the 27th to 29th of January but was made to be postponed by the Athletics Federation of India.
The statement came after the Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022, which were scheduled to take place in Kuwait from March 1-4, were postponed owing to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
