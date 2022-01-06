Sports Authority of India extends athletics national camp

Today at 6:09 PM
In preparation for the CWG and the Asian Games later this year, 117 track and field athletes will stay in the extended senior national athletics camp. On the 15th of January, the athletic camp began and was to end on the 31st of December. Which is now extended till the 31st March by SAI.
The SAI approved 45 coaches and support personnel to work with the 117 athletes (64 males and 53 females) who were training in five different sites. The camps will take place in Patiala's Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Thiruvananthapuram's Laxmibai National College of Physical Education, Bengaluru's SAI National Centre of Excellence, New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and Balussery's Usha School of Athletics.
Shaili Singh, a 17-year-old World Athletics Under-20 silver medallist and long jumper, was one of eight late entrants to the camp in November. Hima das, Avinash Sable, Tejinderpal Singh Toor, and Dutee Chand, all Tokyo Olympians, are at the camp. Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy, a gold medalist in the javelin in the Tokyo Olympics, will not be attending the camp because he is training in the United States.
The competitors on the current list, which has been whittled down to 117, have difficult qualifying marks for the next Commonwealth and Asian Games. Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, both Tokyo Olympians, did not make the cut for the extended camp.
The Athletes who are shortlisted for the national camp are the following:
Men
400m: Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Naganathan Pandi, Harsh Kumar, Ayush Dabas, Vikrant Panchal, Muhammed Ajmal, Sarthak Bhambri, Kapil, Rajesh Ramesh, Karanpreet Singh and Rashid
800m and 1,500m: Manjit Singh, Ajay Kumar Saroj, Anakesh Choudhary, Krishan Kumar, Rahul, Sashi Bhushan, Abhinandan Sundaresan, Ankit and Mujmil Ameer
5,000m and 10,000m: Abhishek Pal, Dharmender, Karthik Kumar and Amit Jangir
3,000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable, Shankar Lal Swami, Balakishan, Md. Nur Hassan and Atul Poonia
400m hurdles: Ayyasamy Dharun, MP Jabir, Santhosh Kumar, Dhaval Mahesh Utekar and Thomas Mathew
Race walk: Manish Singh Rawat, Sandeep Kumar, Ram Baboo, Vikas Singh, Eknath, Juned, Suraj Pawar and Amit Khatri
Long jump: Nirmal Sabu, Muhammed Anees, Yugant Shekhar Singh and TJ Joseph
Triple jump: U Karthik, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul and Gaily Venister Devasahayam
Shot put: Tejinderpal Singh Toor, Om Prakash Singh and Karanveer Singh.
Discus throw: Abhinav, Ikram Ali Khan and Arjun Kumar
Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav, Sahil Silwal, Yashvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Abhishek Drall
Women
100m and 200m: Dutee Chand, S Dhanalakshmi, Hima Das, AK Daneshwari, PD Anjali, NS Simi, Kaveri Patil and Nitya Gandhe
400m: Anjali Devi, M R Poovamma, VK Vismaya, Priya H Mohan, V Revathi, V Subha, Summy, Rachna, Nancy, R Vithya, Dandi Jyotika Sri and Jisna Mathew
800m, 1,500m and 5,000m: Lili Das, PU Chitra, Chanda and Chatru Gumnaram
5,000m and 10,000m: Kavita Yadav
Marathon: Sudha Singh
3000m steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba
Race walk: Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami, Sonal Sukhwal, Ramandeep Kaur and Ravina
Long jump: Shaili Singh, Renu, Ancy Sojan and Pooja Saini
Shot put: Manpreet Kaur Sr., Abha Kathua and Kachnar Choudhary
Discus throw: Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, Nidhi Rani and Sunita
Javelin throw: Annu Rani, Kumari Sharmila and Sanjana Choudhary
Hammer throw: Manju Bala and Sarita R Singh
Heptathlon: Purnima Hembram, Mareena George, Sonu Kumari and Kajal
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.