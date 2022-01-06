Sports Authority of India extends athletics national camp

Shaili Singh, a 17-year-old World Athletics Under-20 silver medallist and long jumper, was one of eight late entrants to the camp in November. Hima das, Avinash Sable, Tejinderpal Singh Toor, and Dutee Chand, all Tokyo Olympians, are at the camp. Neeraj Chopra, the golden boy, a gold medalist in the javelin in the Tokyo Olympics, will not be attending the camp because he is training in the United States.