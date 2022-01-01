Neeraj Chopra aims to hit 90m mark consistently in 2022

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is of the opinion that he needs to consistently breach the 90m mark, to be able to maintain his top standards. His personal best stands at 88.07m currently, which he had set in March 2021, and later went on to win gold at Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58m.

"Winning the Olympic gold was a dream come true but I think breaching 90m is important to be considered world-class. Every javelin thrower aspires to do that," Neeraj Chopra said during a media interaction. "I am short by 2m but believe I can do it (beat 90m) this year. I don't know in which competition, but I do have a lot of big events like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, world championships and Diamond League lined up in 2022," Chopra added. He went on to say, "There are quite a few athletes who have breached 90m. Vetter does that consistently. Among the new generation, 2019 world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada is also getting close to the mark. The competition will be tough in the coming years," Neeraj Chopra noted. Asked what is he doing differently to achieve the 90m target, he said, "I don't feel I need to change my technique, but I am working on fine-tuning it. Little improvements will add up and help me cover the remaining few centimeters." Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 was the last competition that Neeraj had participated in, and had revealed that he had put on 12kg after the competition.