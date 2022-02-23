Dutee Chand wins gold in women's 100m at National Inter-university Women's Athletics Championships

The 26-year-old owns the national record of 11.17 seconds, which she set last year while representing the host KIIT University.

Mohan, who was the best Indian woman quarter-miler last year, improved her time to 52.58 seconds in the final to place fourth in the 2021 World U-20 Championships.

Mohan's time was also a new meet record, beating Anilda Thomas 's time of 52.99 seconds established in 2005. In the semifinal, she ran 53.37 seconds. She was representing Bengaluru's Jain University.

Merly Gracena of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli, the gold medalist in the 2021 Federation Cup National Championships, won the high jump event with a Meet record and personal best of 1.84m.

Baljeet Kaur of Punjabi University, Patiala, won the 20km race walk in 1:39:10.48, while Savitribai Phule University, Pune's Komal Jagadale won the 3000m steeplechase in a meet record time of 10:00.23.

With a timing of 4:27.82, D Bhagyalaxmi of Osmania University in Hyderabad took first place in the 1500m final. The meet is the first competitive athletics event of the season, and it is hosted by KIIT University under the auspices of All India Universities (AIU).