Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award 2022

India's Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the coveted Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year 2022 award for his historic gold medal victory in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He is just the third Indian to be nominated for a Laureus Award, following wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Sachin Tendulkar.

Chopra won gold in the men's javelin throw at Tokyo 2020 with a throw of 87.58m, becoming India's first Olympic medalist in athletics and just the second individual Indian Olympic gold medalist. “I’m delighted to be nominated for this Laureus Award and it's a great honour for me to be recognised in the wider sporting world for what I achieved in Tokyo,” Neeraj Chopra said after his nomination.

“I feel privileged to be able to represent my country and win India medals at the global stage, and now to have this recognition from Laureus and be considered alongside such exceptional athletes is a really special feeling,” he added.

Tennis players Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev, footballer Pedri, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas, and swimmer Ariarne Titmus are among the nominees for the prize.

After getting through the qualifying round in the US Open 2021, Emma Raducanu became the first player to win a grand slam, right after qualification. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic to win his first Grand Slam in men's singles in the same event.

Yulimar Rojas won gold at Tokyo 2020 after breaking a 26-year-old triple jump world record, while Ariarne Titmus won two golds, one silver, and one bronze medal.

Pedri, an FC Barcelona player, was named the 'Best Young Player' at the Ballon d’Or honours.

A jury of over 1300 journalists and broadcasters from across the world chose the candidates. The Laureus World Sports Academy, comprised of 71 athletic legends, will vote on the winners, who will be unveiled in a virtual event in April.

Sachin Tendulkar received the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 award after being carried around by his teammates following his victory in the 2011 ICC World Cup in India.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat was nominated for the Laureus World Sporting Comeback award in 2019 for her miraculous comeback after suffering a devastating knee injury during the Rio Olympics.

The Laureus World Sports Awards, which began in 1999, are an annual ceremony that recognises and celebrates sports excellence. There are several categories.

If he wins, Neeraj Chopra would join a limited group of athletes who have already received the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award, including Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, and Marc Marquez.