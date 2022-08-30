Amlan Borgohain breaks the nation's 100-meter record at All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships

Today at 2:05 PM
Amlan Borgohain, a young Indian sprinter, broke the men's 100m record on Monday as he clocked 10.25s at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli. Interestingly, the boy from Assam broke the previous record held by Odisha's Amiya Kumar Mallick, set in 2016.
Amlan, on the other hand, bettered his previous 100-meter best time of 10.34 seconds by about 0.09 seconds. The youngster from Assam beat the previous record of 10.26 seconds established by Amiya Kumar Mallick in 2016 by more than six years. The most recent 100-meter record from the Railways competition will need to be approved by the Athletic Federation of India (AFI).
Additionally, Borgohain, who practices at the Reliance High-Performance Center in Odisha, is the holder of the male 200-meter national record. He had accomplished this accomplishment earlier this year when competing in the 25th National Federation Cup, finishing in 20.52 seconds. Meanwhile, it will take a big effort for him to go under 10s.
Sri Amlan Borgohain of N.F. Railway @RailMinIndia won the Gold medal in the 100m run in the 87 AIR Athletics championship being held at Raebareli. He also broke the National record by clocking 10.25sec (the earlier National record was 10.26sec in 2016) #NationalSportsDay2022 pic.twitter.com/2mFvWZVRHe— Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) August 29, 2022
