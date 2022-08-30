Amlan Borgohain breaks the nation's 100-meter record at All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships

Amlan, on the other hand, bettered his previous 100-meter best time of 10.34 seconds by about 0.09 seconds. The youngster from Assam beat the previous record of 10.26 seconds established by Amiya Kumar Mallick in 2016 by more than six years. The most recent 100-meter record from the Railways competition will need to be approved by the Athletic Federation of India (AFI).