Neeraj Chopra to make a return at Lausanne Diamond League

After recuperating from the injury that prevented him from competing at the CWG last month, Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra will return to action at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday. The current Olympic champion, Chopra, suffered groin injury while competing at World Athletics Championship.

He was forced to miss the CWG 2022 in Birmingham as a result. The javelin thrower has since been receiving treatment in Germany. Chopra's early season termination was originally scheduled by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in order to reduce the possibility of additional injuries.

However, a medical assessment released on Sunday indicated that Neeraj Chopra had significantly improved.

Neeraj Chopra said on social media on Tuesday that he will resume his duties. The hero of India's Tokyo 2020 team stated, “Feeling strong and ready for Friday,” India's Tokyo 2020 superstar said. “Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!”

Neeraj Chopra earlier in the year set a new national record in the Stockholm Diamond League by clearing his own personal best thrice. Chopra's second-place performance in Stockholm keeps him in the running for a spot in the Diamond League grand final, which will take place in Zurich next month and include six athletes.

The 2022 Diamond League men's javelin throw season concludes with the Lausanne tournament. Diamond League javelin leader Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic has 20 points. Julian Webber of Germany is in second place with 19 points.

With 16 points, Anderson Peters of Granada is third, but the defending world javelin champion is uncertain about his participation in Lausanne after being attacked at home on August 10 by party boat crew members and then being pushed overboard. Neeraj Chopra is in fourth place with seven points after competing in Stockholm for the sole time in the Diamond League.