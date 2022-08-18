Lausanne Diamond League 2022 | Neeraj Chopra likely to make a comeback for August 26 event

Today at 5:31 PM
Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is likely to make a comeback after his injury at the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 in Switzerland on August 26 after pulling out of the Commonwealth Games. He had suffered a groin injury during the World Athletics Championship, where he won a silver medal.
After that effort, he was advised a month's rest and had to miss CWG 2022, where Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem had won the gold. This will be Chopra's second Diamond League, his first one coming in Stockholm this year, where he created the national record of 89.94m.
Neeraj had finished second behind Anderson Peters of Grenada, who has seven points from the Diamond League points table. The top six javelin athletes, after the end of the Diamond League series, will qualify for the Diamond League Final to be held in Zurich on September 7-8. Lausanne event will be the final chance for Chopra to qualify for the final.
Meanwhile, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic has the highest points in the table -- 20, while Germany's Julian Weber has 19. Peters is third with 16, while Chopra is fourth. Apart from that, Avinash Sable will also take part in the men's 3000m steeplechase event, where he won a silver at the 2022 CWG.
