Shuttler Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian becomes world no.1 in boys singles

Prior to this achievement by Sankar and Mir, India had four more shuttlers who had reached the top of the badminton rankings, on the junior circuit. The first ine ti do so was Aditya Sharma who became the World No. 1 in 2014, followed by Siril Verma in 2016. Current CWG champion Lakshya Sen, ruled the rankings in 2017, while Tasnim and Sankar reached the feat in 2022.