Neeraj Chopra's diet plan revealed, likes to indulge in pani puri on cheat days

Diet plays a huge role in the life of an athlete and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is no different. The Indian, as per a report, tries to keep his body fat at 10% which is ideal for a javelin thrower, but requires a strict diet and plan to consistently maintain the levels.

“I start my day with juice or coconut water. For breakfast I have three-four egg whites, two pieces of bread, a bowl of Dalia, and fruits," Neeraj Chopra says. He goes on to say that bread and omelette, especially, are his favourite, and he could have them on any day of the week.

At lunch, he prefers curd and rice, along with pulses, grilled chicken and salad. In between training sessions and gym, he snacks on dry fruits, especially almonds and washes them down with some fresh juice. As for dinner, he has some soup, boiled vegetables, and fruits. "I try to eat fruits and vegetables as much as possible," he stated.

Meanwhile, salmon fish has been a recent addition to his diet plan. “It's supposed to be good for you. I've started eating it recently. If I have to eat non-vegetarian food, I'll prefer having some grilled salmon,” he told ESPN.

As for rare cheat meals, he prefers Indian street food called golgappas, also called pani puri or puchka. “I think there is no harm in eating golgappas. It’s mostly water and most of your stomach gets filled with water. The papri is quite big but the amount of flour is very little. It’s mostly water that’s going inside of you. There is some amount of spice but that's another matter,” Neeraj Chopra says.

Post his victory in Tokyo, Chopra had a break of 10 months, which meant that he had put on 12-14kgs of weight, and his body fat percentage had increased too. He had to go to the US and train, to get back into shape.

“It was almost like starting from zero because there was a four-month gap,” Neeraj Chopra’s long-time physio Ishaan Marwaha told the New Indian Express.