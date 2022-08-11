Murali Sreeshankar finishes 6th in the Monaco Diamond League 2022

Murali Sreeshankar, an Indian long jumper, placed sixth on Wednesday at the Monaco Diamond League 2022 in Sweden. At the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Murali Sreeshankar, who last week earned a historic silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, recorded a best leap of 7.94 metres.

The Indian long jumper made her Diamond League debut here. The 23-year-old M Sreeshankar, who set the men's long jump national record for India with an effort of 8.36m at the Federation Cup earlier this year, struggled to get going in Monaco. In his first effort, he measured 7.61 metres, and in his second, he increased it to 7.84 metres.

The Tokyo Olympian's third leap only measured 7.83m, but his second attempt was just about good enough to position him in the top eight after the first three rounds and earn him further opportunities to jump to raise his ranking. After the third set of jumps, the bottom two competitors from the 10-man field were eliminated.

Sreeshankar rebounded from a dismal 7.69m in his fourth leap to jump 7.94m on his fifth and final attempt, matching his performance in Birmingham when he won the silver. He moved up to sixth place in the standings as a result of the leap.

Overall, Murali Sreeshankar's performance was disappointing considering that he had reached the 8.00-meter barrier in nine of the 12 outdoor races in 2022 before to the Monaco meet. While his silver-winning leap in Birmingham measured 8.08m, he finished eighth in the World Athletics Championships 2022 last month in Oregon with a 7.96m performance.

Maykel Masso of Cuba, who took home bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, won the competition with a season-best performance of 8.35m, while Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, the defending Tokyo 2020 champion, came in second with 8.31m.

Former indoor world champion from the USA, Marquis Dendy, also had an 8.31-meter leap, but the Greek athlete beat him out for second place with a jump of 8.30 metres as opposed to Dendy's 8.17 metres. The final week of August will see Murali Sreeshankar compete at a competition in Lausanne, Switzerland.