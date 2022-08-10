Murali Sreeshankar to go up against Olympic medalists at Monaco Diamond League 2022

Today at 5:16 PM
Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will compete again on Wednesday in the Monaco Diamond League 2022, only one week after taking home the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. In 2022, Murali Sreeshankar will experience Diamond League for the first time, which will bring him experience.
The 23-year-old was scheduled to compete in the Stockholm leg in June but was unable to do so because of his hectic schedule obtaining a visa for the global athletics championships in Oregon, USA.
With his 8.08m effort, Murali Sreeshankar captured the silver medal in Birmingham 2022, his first at the Commonwealth Games. He and LaQuan Nairn of the Bahamas were tied, but the latter won the gold because of a superior second-best leap.
Murali Sreeshankar, however, would likely need to increase his performance in order to get in the top three in the Monaco Diamond League because the competition will be much stronger than it was in Birmingham.
Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, the current Olympic long jump champion, and Maykel Masso of Cuba, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, will both compete in Monaco.
However, Murali Sreeshankar might be encouraged by the fact that his greatest performance of the season, a personal best of 8.36 metres, which is also the national record for India, is the best in the competition this year, tied with Tentoglou. The Greek athlete's best leap, nevertheless, was 8.60 metres.
While Maykel Masso's season best is 8.15 metres, his personal best of 8.39 metres isn't too far off Sreeshankar's finest performance. At Monaco, Erwan Konate of France, Mattia Furlani of Italy, a rising talent, and two-time world U20 champion Erwan Konate will also compete.
Where to watch?
On Wednesday, August 10, Murali Sreeshankar is set to compete in the men's long jump. Starting at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), the event will begin.
The Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV stations in India will broadcast live coverage of the Monaco Diamond League in 2022. The Monaco Diamond League will be streamed live on Voot Select.
