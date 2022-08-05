Rupal bags the gold medal in 400m at the U-20 World Athletics Championships

Today at 5:31 PM
After taking home the bronze medal in the 400m for women in the current U-20 World Athletics Championship, Rupal made history. Rupal completed the race in 51.85 seconds, which was also a personal best for her, while the mixed relay team bagged a silver in 4x400m relay two days back.
Rupal gets another gold for India in the current competition to go with her silver from the 4*400 Mixed Relay team. At the U-20 World Athletics, Rupal became the second Indian woman to win a race. Hima Das accomplished the unfathomable in 2018 by giving India its first-ever gold medal in any competition.
Along with the team of Barath, Priya Mohan, and Kapil, Rupal set a new Asia record and took home the silver medal two days ago. They dominated the opening lap, which is how you get to the silver. India has taken home two medals from the current U20 World Championship: a silver and a bronze.
Apart from that, India could pocket another medal in men's triple jump, where Selva Thirumaran qualified for the final with the second-best jump. He has a personal and season best of 16.03m, which puts in strong contention for the medal, perhaps a gold too.
