LIVE - CWG 2022 | Jyothi Yarraji competes in women's 110m hurdles heat

It is day eight at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Indian athletics stars will be again in action today. It all starts with young Jyothi Yarraji competing in the women's 110m hurdles heat, followed by long jump qualification for Ancy Sojan, men's 4x400m relay, triple jump qualifying, and 200m final.

Athletics latest updates - So a lot to look forward to in athletics on day eight. We will start the day with 110m hurdles heat, where India's Jyothi Yarraji will be in action shortly. STAY TUNED. Here's the full schedule of Indian events at CWG 2022 on August 5 Athletics and Para Athletics Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3:06 PM Women's Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4:10 PM Men's 4x400m relay round 1, Heat 2: 4:19 PM Men's Triple Jump Qualifying A&B: A. Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, Eldhose Paul – 11:35 PM Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12:53 AM (Saturday) Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST) Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung/Ganesha – 4:10 PM Men's singles round of 16: K Srikanth vs Dumindu Abeywickrama – 5:30 PM Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe – 6:10 PM Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi – 11:20 PM Men's singles round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin – 11:20 PM Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Saeed Bhatti – 12 AM (Saturday) Para Table Tennis Women's Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey – 2:40 PM Women's Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Sonal Patel vs Christina Ikepoye – 2:40 PM Men's Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule – 2:40 PM Lawn Bowls Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England – 1 PM Men's Fours Quarter-finals: India vs Canada – 4:30 PM Women's Pair Semi-finals* – 4:30 PM Men's Fours Semi-finals* – 9 PM Squash Women's Doubles, Quarter-final: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Chan/Ainaa Ampandi – 10:30 PM Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Douglas/Alan Clyne – 11:15 PM Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) – 12:45 AM (Saturday) Table Tennis Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra vs Olajlde/Ajoke – 2 PM Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja vs Chee Feng/Ying Ho – 2 PM Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula vs Charlotte Carey – 3:15 PM Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison vs Tianwei Fang – 3:15 PM Women's singles round of 16: Manika Batra vs Minhyung Jee – 3:15 PM Men's doubles round of 16: Harmeet/Sanil vs Dillon/Xin Yan – 3:55 PM Men's doubles round of 16: Sathiyan/Sharath vs Bawm/Mohutasin – 3:55 PM Women's doubles round of 32: Manika/Diya vs Chung/Spicer – 4:30 PM Men's singles round of 32: Sharath vs Finn Luu – 5:05 PM Men's singles round of 32: Sathiyan vs Paul McCreery – 5:45 PM Men's singles round of 32: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa – 5:45 PM Women's doubles round of 32: Reeth/Sreeja vs Elliott/Plaistow – 9:30 PM Hockey Women's Semi-final: India versus Australia – 12:45 AM (Saturday) Wrestling (3 PM onwards) Men's Freestyle 125kg, Quarter-final: Mohit Grewal vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus) Men's Freestyle 65kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru) Men's Freestyle 86kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand) Women's Freestyle 57kg, Quarter-final: Anshu Malik vs TBD Women's Freestyle 62kg, Quarter-final: Sakshi Malik vs Kelsey Barnes (England) Women's Freestyle 68kg, Quarter-final: Divya Kakran vs TBD