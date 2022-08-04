Commonwealth Games 2022 Seema Punia’s last, but no plans of retirement as yet

The most distinguished track and field athlete in Commonwealth Games history, 39-year-old Punia, will go home without a medal for the first time since earning a silver medal in the 2006 edition in Melbourne after placing fifth here on Tuesday night. She could only manage a best throw of 55.92 metres, which she achieved on her second try, but that was insufficient to place third. "This will be my last CWG but I'm not done yet, who knows I'll be there at the Paris Olympics," Punia told PTI.