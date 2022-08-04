Commonwealth Games 2022 Seema Punia’s last, but no plans of retirement as yet

Today at 5:06 PM
Veteran discus thrower Seema Punia confirmed on Wednesday that the Birmingham Games will be her final Commonwealth Games but argued that her career is still young despite having a medal-less run for the first time in five straight appearances at the Games since 2006 Melbourne edition.
The most distinguished track and field athlete in Commonwealth Games history, 39-year-old Punia, will go home without a medal for the first time since earning a silver medal in the 2006 edition in Melbourne after placing fifth here on Tuesday night. She could only manage a best throw of 55.92 metres, which she achieved on her second try, but that was insufficient to place third. "This will be my last CWG but I'm not done yet, who knows I'll be there at the Paris Olympics," Punia told PTI.
"The day I don't get my best in training, it would be my last. I don't chase after Games, I'm strong so I'm here.
"I think I can throw well at the Asian Games (next year). I'm very confident of a medal there. And, if I get to 63-64m mark, I can also make the Olympics (Paris)."
She stated that she does not regret not winning a medal at this CWG. No regrets... This was my fifth CWG which itself is a big achievement although there is no medal this time but I'm happy," she said.
"You win some, you lose some. Just imagine for how long you have been training and giving all your effort in a power sport like discus throw."
Punia has competed in the CWG four times, winning one bronze medal in 2010 and three silver medals in 2006, 2014, and 2018.
