Indian mixed relay team wins silver, create new Asian record at U-20 World Athletics Championships

At the World U-20 Athletics Championships, the Indian mixed 4x400 relay team broke an Asian junior record en route to the silver medal. Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil, and Rupal Chaudhary of India won the silver medal with a time of 3 minutes, 17.76 seconds, to grab India's first medal.

India came in second place behind the USA, who won the gold medal with a record-breaking time of 3 minutes, 17.69 seconds. In the previous competition, which took place in Nairobi, Kenya in 2021 and saw the introduction of the mixed 4x400m relay, India took home the bronze medal. The sole new member of the bronze-winning team from the previous year, which also included Sridhar, Priya, and Kapil, is Rupal.

Due to their outstanding efforts in the preliminary heats on Tuesday, Rupal and Priya advanced to the 400m semifinals. Rupal won the fifth heat in 52.50 seconds, and Priya came in second with a time of 52.56 seconds. Over the course of the five heats, Priya placed fourth while Rupal finished second. In the 400-meter final of the last competition in Nairobi in 2021, Priya placed fourth.

Ashakiran Barla, 15, qualified for the women's 800 m semifinals as one of the four fastest runners from each of the five heats who weren't among the four automatic qualifiers. She finished sixth in heat number one with a time of 2:09.01.

Despite the fact that she came in 15th place overall in the 800 M semifinals, she was unable to advance.

With a best throw of 18.36 metres, Sanyam Sanjay placed 13th overall in the shot put qualification round and was only 0.01 metres short of the final. The other shot putter from India, Sawan, placed 15th overall with a best throw of 18.31 metres.

Aman Khokhar placed seventh in heat number 8 and 48th overall with a time of 10.84 seconds but was unable to advance to the 100-meter sprint semifinals. Arjun Waskale finished 26th overall and seventh in heat one of the men's 1500-meter race in 3:51.10 seconds. He was unable to move on to the next round.