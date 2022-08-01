sport iconAthletics

    More Options

    India send 31-member squad for U-20 World Athletics Championships 2022, eye best medal haul

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    (Twitter)

    India send 31-member squad for U-20 World Athletics Championships 2022, eye best medal haul

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:35 PM

    On August 1st 2022, the U-20 World Athletics Championships will get underway in Cali, Colombia. The previous edition's medal-winning relay team and racewalker Amit Khatri are among the 31 athletes who will compete for India through the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in the competition.

    Shaili Singh, who won the silver medal in the long jump in 2021, will not compete in the international competition because of an injury, but the relay team and Amit Khatri will be back in action. India produced their best-ever performance in the U-20 World Athletics Championships during the most recent edition in Kenya, winning three medals in Nairobi.

    Priya Mohan, Rupal Chaudhary, and race walker Amit Khatri are once again India's primary draws for this event. After receiving a diagnosis of COVID-19, two athletes, Priyanka Sikarwar and Babubhai Barjod were forced to withdraw from the international competition.

    Due to visa complications, the delegation of Indian athletes is arriving in batches in Colombia in preparation for the competition.

    Indian Squad

    Men

    Aman Khokhar - 100m

    Graceson Jeeva Amaldas - 110m hurdles

    Deepak Rohilla - 400m

    Rihan H - 400m, 4x400m relay

    Suraj Alagar Raja - 400m, 4x400m relay

    Bharath Sridhar - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay

    Kapil - 4x400m relay, 4x400m mixed relay

    Aryan Kashyapa - 400m hurdles

    Hardeep - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

    Pradeep Senthil Kumar - 800m

    Arjun Waskale - 800m, 1500m

    Rohit Kumar Yadav - 10km race walk

    Selva Prabhu - triple jump Vivek - javelin throw

    Sanyam - shot put

    Sawan Barwal - shot put

    Women

    Avantika Narale - 100m

    Sudeshna Shivankar - 100m, 200m

    Priya Mohan - 200m, 400m, 4x400m mixed relay

    Agasara Nandani - 100m hurdles

    Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 100m hurdles

    Anushka Kumbhar - 400m, 4x400m relay

    Rajitha Kunja - 400m, 4x400m relay

    Summy - 400m, 4x400m relay

    Rupal - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay

    Simmy - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

    Asha Kiran Barla - 800m

    Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m

    Supriti Kachhap - 5000m

    Mansi Negi - 10km race walk

    Rachna - 10km race walk

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down