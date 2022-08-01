India send 31-member squad for U-20 World Athletics Championships 2022, eye best medal haul

Today at 12:35 PM
On August 1st 2022, the U-20 World Athletics Championships will get underway in Cali, Colombia. The previous edition's medal-winning relay team and racewalker Amit Khatri are among the 31 athletes who will compete for India through the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in the competition.
Shaili Singh, who won the silver medal in the long jump in 2021, will not compete in the international competition because of an injury, but the relay team and Amit Khatri will be back in action. India produced their best-ever performance in the U-20 World Athletics Championships during the most recent edition in Kenya, winning three medals in Nairobi.
Priya Mohan, Rupal Chaudhary, and race walker Amit Khatri are once again India's primary draws for this event. After receiving a diagnosis of COVID-19, two athletes, Priyanka Sikarwar and Babubhai Barjod were forced to withdraw from the international competition.
Due to visa complications, the delegation of Indian athletes is arriving in batches in Colombia in preparation for the competition.
Indian Squad
Men
Aman Khokhar - 100m
Graceson Jeeva Amaldas - 110m hurdles
Deepak Rohilla - 400m
Rihan H - 400m, 4x400m relay
Suraj Alagar Raja - 400m, 4x400m relay
Bharath Sridhar - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay
Kapil - 4x400m relay, 4x400m mixed relay
Aryan Kashyapa - 400m hurdles
Hardeep - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Pradeep Senthil Kumar - 800m
Arjun Waskale - 800m, 1500m
Rohit Kumar Yadav - 10km race walk
Selva Prabhu - triple jump Vivek - javelin throw
Sanyam - shot put
Sawan Barwal - shot put
Women
Avantika Narale - 100m
Sudeshna Shivankar - 100m, 200m
Priya Mohan - 200m, 400m, 4x400m mixed relay
Agasara Nandani - 100m hurdles
Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 100m hurdles
Anushka Kumbhar - 400m, 4x400m relay
Rajitha Kunja - 400m, 4x400m relay
Summy - 400m, 4x400m relay
Rupal - 400m, 4x400m mixed relay
Simmy - 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Asha Kiran Barla - 800m
Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m
Supriti Kachhap - 5000m
Mansi Negi - 10km race walk
Rachna - 10km race walk
