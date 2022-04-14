Neeraj Chopra to face world no.1 Johannes Vetter at the Paavo Nurmi Games

Today at 5:50 PM
Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will face world no.1, Johannes Vetter, from Germany, and also the world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada, at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Turku, Finland on June 14. This will be Chopra's first international competition since he won the historic gold.
The Paavo Nurmi Games is supposed to be one of the best track and field competitions in Finland and has been held every year since 1957. The tournament also happens to be a Continental Tour Gold meet, a top-tier World Athletics event.
Meanwhile, Vetter won Paavo Nurmi Games in 2020 with a throw of 91.49m, also a meet record; this will be the first time when Chopra will participate at the prestigious event. Also, Vetter and Chopra had faced off at the Kuortane Games in Finland last year. Chopra had managed to clinch bronze, while Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago grabbed a silver.
Germany’s Julian Weber, the world No. 3, will be also competing at the event and had stood fourth at the Olympics. As far as the Olympics is concerned, Vetter had failed to cross 85m at the Olympics, which shocked one and all. His personal best is 97.76m in 2020 is the second-best javelin throw in history. The current world record is held by Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic, with a throw of 98.48m he achieved in 1996.
