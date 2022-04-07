National Federation Cup | Amlan Borgohain breaks men's 200m national record

Amlan Borgohain recorded 20.52 seconds in the men's 200m, breaking the previously held national record of 20.63 established by Rio Olympian Muhammed Anas Yahiya in 2018. This was Amlan Borgohain's second gold of the season; in March 2022, he won the 200m event at Indian Grand Prix 1.

On the last day of the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022 in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Indian sprinter Hima Das earned her first gold medal of the season in the women's 200m event. Hima timed 23.63s to beat Aishwarya Kaila Mishra and Priya Mohan at C H Muhammed Koya Stadium on a windy day. Aishwarya Rai won silver with a time of 23.64s, while Priya Mohan took bronze with a time of 23.85s.

At the Indian Grand Prix 1 earlier this year, Hima had qualified for both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. She is yet to be selected for the 2022 World Athletics Championships though.

Das' gold medal in the 200m will strengthen her confidence as she attempts to switch from her favourite 400m to shorter sprints owing to ailments.

Aishwarya Kaila Mishra, on the other hand, won her second medal in this tournament. On Sunday, she won gold in the 400m with a time of 51.18s, a meet record.

Avinash Sable, who had previously qualified for the World Championships in the 3000m steeplechase at Indian Grand Prix 2, set a meet record in the men's 5000m event with a time of 13:39.43s. Sable was competing in his first 5000m race. Kartik Kumar came in second with a time of 13:48.59, followed by Abhishek Pal with a time of 13:48.99.

Eldhose Paul, a triple jumper, was another athlete who established a meet record on Wednesday. The 25-year-old won gold after clearing 16.99 metres, breaking Renjith Maheshwari's 20-year-old meet record of 16.85 metres. Arpinder Singh, the reigning Asian Games champion, finished 10th with a 14.99m leap, extending his pursuit for his first medal of the season.

MP Jabir, a Tokyo Olympian, won the men's 400m hurdles in 50.35 seconds. Dharun Ayyasamy, the Asian Games silver medalist and national record holder, finished fourth in 51.68 seconds.