National Federation Cup | Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins gold in shot put, falls short of CWG qualifying mark

At the India Open throws event earlier this year, Tajinderpal Singh Toor broke the Asian Games 2022 record. Karanveer Singh (19.07m) and Naresh Antil (18.00m) won silver and bronze in the shot put, respectively. Annu Rani, participating for the very first time since the Tokyo Olympics, won the gold medal in the women's javelin throw with a score of 61.15, which qualified her for both the Asian and Commonwealth Games.