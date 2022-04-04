National Federation Cup | Jeswin Aldrin pips Murali Sreeshankar to win long jump gold

Today at 6:59 PM
At the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics 2022, India's ace sprinter Dutee Chand won gold in the women's 100m, while Murali Sreeshankar was beaten to the top spot in the men's long jump by Jeswin Aldrin. Aldrin of Tamil Nadu won the gold medal in the men's long jump with a massive 8.37m leap.
However, because the wind speed was +4.1m/s at the time of the jump, it will not be considered a national record. For an attempt to count as a national, continental, or world record, tailing wind speeds must surpass +2.0m/s. Murali Sreeshankar, a Tokyo Olympian, earned silver after leaping 8.36 metres, breaking his own national record of 8.26 metres. +1.54m/s was the wind speed during Sreshankar's jump. Muhammed Anees Yahiya came in third with an effort of 8.06 metres.
Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar both entered the Federation Cup after recent victories in the Indian Grand Prix 1 and India Open Jumps, respectively. Their leaps also helped them break the World Athletics Championships qualification criteria (8.22m) for 2022. Dutee Chand, the national record holder in the women's 100m dash, won the race in 11.49 seconds. MV Jilna won silver with a time of 11.63 seconds, while NS Simi took bronze with a time of 11.71 seconds.
Hima Das did not compete in the 100m, but she is likely to run in the 200m against Priya Mohan on Tuesday. Aishwarya Kaila Mishra won gold in the women's 400m dash, clocking 51.18 seconds. Jisna Mathew, a former Asian Championships gold medalist, came in fifth with a time of 54.54 seconds.
In the men's 400m race, Amoj Jacob and Naganathan Pandi, both Tokyo Olympians, were outperformed by Rajesh Ramesh and Akash Kumar, who won gold and silver, respectively. Another Tokyo Olympian, Noah Nirmal Tom, won bronze. Ajay Kumar Saroj won gold in the men's 1500m with a time of 3:42.362, while Asian Games gold medalist Jinson Johnson took bronze with a time of 3:43.48. Silver went to Rahul (3.42.40).
Jinson Johnson was taking part in his first competition since the World Military Games in October of this year.
RESULTS
Men
100m: 1. B. Siva Kumar 10.37s, 2. K. Elakkiyadasan 10.37s, 3. Harjit Singh 10.43s.
400m: 1. Rajesh Ramesh 46.45s, 2. Akash Kumar 46.57s, 3. Noah Nirmal Tom 46.81s.
1500m: 1. Ajay Kumar Saroj 3:42.36, 2. Rahul 3:42.40, 3. Jinson Johnson 3:43.48.
Long jump: 1. Jeswin Aldrin 8.37m, 2. M. Sreeshankar 8.36m, 3. Muhammed Anees 8.06m.
Javelin: 1. Rohit Yadav 81.83m, 2. P. Manu 79.17m, 3. Sahil Silwal 73.35m.
Decathlon: Sourabh Rathi 727.00 pts., 2. Stalin Joes 687.00 pts., 3. Mohit 677.00 pts.
Women
100m: 1. Dutee Chand 11.49s, 2. M.V. Jilna 11.63s, 3. N.S. Simi 11.71s.
400m: 1. Aishwarya Mishra 51.18s, 2. MR Poovamma 52.70s, Dandi Jyothika Sri 53.90s.
1500m: 1. Lili Das 4:15.46, 2. Ankita 4:16.07, 3. Chanda 4:16.41.
Shot put: Abha Khatua 16.75m, 2. Manpreet Kaur 16.21m, 3. Kachnar Chaudhary 14.95m.
