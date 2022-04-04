National Federation Cup | Jeswin Aldrin pips Murali Sreeshankar to win long jump gold

However, because the wind speed was +4.1m/s at the time of the jump, it will not be considered a national record. For an attempt to count as a national, continental, or world record, tailing wind speeds must surpass +2.0m/s. Murali Sreeshankar, a Tokyo Olympian, earned silver after leaping 8.36 metres, breaking his own national record of 8.26 metres. +1.54m/s was the wind speed during Sreshankar's jump. Muhammed Anees Yahiya came in third with an effort of 8.06 metres.