U-23 National Athletics Championship | Adesh Yadav and Komal Jagdale take 5000m titles on opening day

In the inaugural U-23 National Athletics Championship, it was Maharasthra sprinters who made hay and pocketed two gold medals on the opening day of the competition. Adesh Yadav and Komal Jagdale went on to win the 5000m event in the men's and women's sections respectively, with personal bests.
It was a great start to the inaugural U-23 National Athletics Championship on Monday, as Ajeet Kumar of Gujarat and KM Deeksha from Madhya Pradesh won the men's and women's 1500m titles, respectively. According to a report in PTI, Ajeet managed a personal best timing of 3:47.31s, while Harendra Kumar of Delhi was a close second, and Prince Kumar won a bronze.
In the same distance, for the women's category, Deeksha (4:14.02) also attained a personal best, shaving off seven seconds from her previous best. KM Chanda (4:15.08) was placed second after the race.
The medalists for the men's and women's 5000m were also decided in the morning session. Maharashtra's distance runners Adesh Yadav and Komal Chandrakant Jagdale won the titles in contrasting styles.
Pole vault saw a promising performance by Prashant Singh Kanhaiya of Haryana, who delivered a personal best and managed a leap of 5.10m.
In the women's long jump, Sherin Abdul Gaffoor (Tamil Nadu) had a qualifying jump of 6.31m. Pooja Saini (Rajasthan), R Punitha (Tamil Nadu) and Sandra Babu (Kerala) had jumps over the 6m mark.
Results:
Men 1500m: Ajeet Kumar (Gujarat) 3:47.31; Harendra Kumar (Delhi) 3:49.30; Prince Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 3:51.88.
5000m: Adesh Yadav (Maharashtra) 14:12.36; Prince Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 14:17.37; Ajay (Haryana) 14:21.44.
Pole Vault: Prashant Kanhaiya (Haryana) 5.10m; AK Siddharth (Kerala) 4.85; Amit (Rajasthan) 4.85.
Women 1500m: KM Deeksha (Madhya Pradesh) 4:14.02; K M Chanda (Delhi) 4:15.08; Radha (Uttarakhand) 4:31.98.
5000m: Komal Chandrakant Jagdale (Maharashtra) 16:03.53; Sonika (Haryana) 17:00.46; Badho (Haryana) 17:40.41.
Shot put: Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) 16.11m; Kachnar Chaudhary (Rajasthan) 14.71; Ambika (Karnataka) 14.21.
