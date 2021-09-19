Harmilan Bains secures top-finish in women's 800m, completes double at National Athletics Championships

Having already won top honours in the women’s 1500m event earlier in the meet with a national record, Harmilan Bains was aiming to better her tally. The mid-distance runner built on the momentum and eventually pulled off a double by winning the gold in the 800m event, edging past KM Chanda - her nearest competitor.

The Punjab-based athlete has previously done an 800m-1500m double in the National Inter-State Championships in Patiala in June. It was also the fourth time in a year that she piped KM Chanda to secure a top-finish.

On the other hand, long jumper B Aishwarya also scripted a rare double after winning the triple jump crown within 24 hours of her long jump triumph. The Railways’ athlete leaped a season-best of 6.52 on Friday to ensure herself of a top-podium finish in the long jump category.

In the triple jump category, she faced stiff competition from Renu Grewal, who was leading the competition halfway, with her season-best of 13.42m. But Aishwarya, with a best jump of 13.31m in her first three attempts, accelerated in the next two attempts with leaps of 13.49m and 13.55m (season-best). Renu, on her final attempt, could manage only 13.51m in her last attempt, thus Aishwarya walking away as the winner.