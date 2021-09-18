2021 National Athletics Championships | Parul Chaudhary claim gold medal in women's 3000m steeplechase

Today at 1:20 PM
Indian international Parul Chaudhary scripted a new personal best to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase title at the National Open Athletics Championships 2021 in Warangal, Telangana on Friday. The 26-year old clocked 9:51:01 to pip Maharashtra’s Komal Jagadale and claim the top honours.
Having already won the gold medal in the women’s 5000m event on the opening day of the National Open Athletics Championships 2021, athlete Parul Chaudhary was looking for more. Her hardwork paid-off once again, as she repeated a similar feat in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event to complete a double at the national meet.
The 26-year old clocked 9:51:01, a personal best, to pip Maharshatra’s Komal Jagadale (9:51.03) and claim top honours in the competition. Meanwhile, Railways’ Priti Lamba secured a third-place finish with a timing of 10:22:45. Parul and Komal were involved in a neck-to-neck race, but the former managed to hold on to her nerves till the end and secured a top podium finish
Railway’s B Aishwarya bagged a gold medal in the women’s long jump event, with a leap of 6.52m. Her previous best was 6.25m, which she registered on January 3, 2020, and her season-best was 6.16m in the railways trials.
60th Open National Athletics Championships started on September 15 and conclude on the 19th, The event is being live telecast on AFI (Athletics Federation of India)'s official youtube channel.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.