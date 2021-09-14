Neeraj Chopra's coach Uwe Hohn sacked, AFI not satisfied with performance

Today at 9:21 AM
Indian javelin team's coach Uwe Hohn has been sacked after Tokyo 2020. Even though Neeraj Chopra continued to blossom during his tenure, other throwers could not prove their mettle on the big stages. Now AFI will appoint two coaches for the javelin team. Hohn had started coaching in India in 2017.
The Athletic Federation of India has decided not to renew Javelin coach German Uwe Hohn's contract post the Tokyo Olympics. Even though Neeraj Chopra won gold, but other throwers in the fray, Shivpal Singh and Annu Rani performed below par at the Games, and could not even qualify for the finals.
The AFI has gone ahead and said that it was dissatisfied by Uwe John’s performance and they will be hiring two replacements soon, according to a report in Olympics.com. Hohn has the highest recorded throw ever, over 100m, before the javelins were redesigned. Later in 1999, Hohn took up coaching.
Meanwhile, Hohn was first brought into the Indian set-up in 2017. With Hohn, Neeraj had won the 2018 Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games as well. But later it was evident that Chopra wasn't training with Hohn as much, and was accompanied by biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz.
“I respect Hohn sir, I won gold in 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games under him. But his technical approach and style of training was different,” Neeraj Chopra had told PTI earlier.
“Klaus sir’s training plans were good and suited me. He plans training according to the body of the athlete and he has also worked with a lot of athletes in different countries.”
