Long-jumper M Shreeshankar's coach removed after poor show in Tokyo Olympics

Shreeshanar's father, Murali, who is also his coach, has been removed from the position after the Olympics. Shreeshankar was way below his best at the Games, and could not even qualify for the final of his event. The AFI also decided to conduct trials before events, to select the final team.

The AFI on Monday confirmed that it had sacked M Shreeshankar's coach, his father S Murali, after a disappointing show in the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from that, the federation got rid of javelin coach Uwe Hohn as well. At the end of the two-day executive council meeting it was decided that a tournament on the lines of nationals or trials will be held before a major competition, as per a report in PTI.

At the Tokyo Games, Shreeshankar could only jump to a distance of 7.69m. It is noteworthy that earlier in the year, he had jumped to a distance of 8.26m to qualify for the Games.

"We are not happy with his coaching programme, first action is already being taken as we have changed his coach," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said.

"The qualification period for the Olympics and world championships is a very long one. So there will now be a final trial, it will actually be a championship and that will be a final one for selecting the teams," said AFI's planning committee chairman Lalit K Bhanot.

He went on to say that the AFI will send a full-strength squad for the Asian Games, but that might not be the case with World Championship.

"Those who qualify will be sent to the world championship but we will send a full-strength team to Asian Games. As far as CWG is concerned, it will depend on the events we are expected to do well and where we don't stand a chance," he said.