After breaking Asian record in men’s 4*400m relay at Tokyo Olympics, Muhammad Anas says 'need to improve our individual timing'

The Indian men’s 4*400m relay team created an Asian record in the heats at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, yet, failed to qualify for the medal round. They were trumped by Belgium, who clocked 2:59:37 in their heats to finish at the third spot and book tickets for the medal round. As per the Indian sprinter Muhammed Anas, who was part of the squad, the Tokyo performance was better than the one at the Rio Games or any other international tournament.