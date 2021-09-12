Report | Olympians Arokia Rajiv and Dhanalakshmi Sekar to skip upcoming National Open Athletics Championships

Today at 10:40 AM
Olympians Dhanalakshmi Sekar and Arokia Rajiv won't be a part of the upcoming National Open Athletics Championships. As per a report, the athletes have not got enough time to prepare for the competition. Rajiv was part of the men's 4x400 relay team in Tokyo which went on to set a new Asian record.
Two of India's Olympians Dhanalakshmi Sekar and Arokia Rajiv won't be taking part in the National Open Athletics Championships, according to a report in the New Indian Express. The competition is slated to begin from September 15-19 at Warangal, Telangana.
Two other runners, Subha Venkatesan and Naganathan Pandi - won't be a part of the championship as they have not got enough time to prepare for the same. Only Revathi Veeramani, who participated in the only Tokyo Olympian, will participate in the meet. The latter will run the women’s 400m and 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay.
Meanwhile, Rajiv was part of the men's 4x400m relay which set a new Asian record at the Tokyo Olympics. He also ran the mixed 4x400m relay heats, along with Subha Venkatesan and Revathi Veeramani.
Pandi was in the reserves for the men's 4x400m relay team, and Sekar was in the reserves for the mixed 4x400m relay team at Tokyo. Eventually, none of them ran in the races.
