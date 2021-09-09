Neeraj Chopra to visit Milkha Singh's house in Chandigarh soon

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian to claim an Olympic gold medal in track and field events in 121 years. The Haryana-based athlete stormed to the top podium spot with a humongous 87.60m throw at the National Stadium, in Tokyo, which sent the entire nation into a state of frenzy.

In a very emotional gesture, the overnight sensation dedicated the gold medal win to the late Milkha Singh, who narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal himself at the 1960 Rome Olympics. It was the legendary sprinter’s dream to witness India win an Olympic medal in his lifetime. Unfortunately, he passed away in June, earlier this year, after he was struck with Covid-19.

Neeraj Chopra, who recently paid a visit to Chandigarh, expressed his wish to visit the house of Milkha Singh in the city. He ensured that he would tick-off the pending wish soon. In fact, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh stated that he would be accompanying Neeraj to the Milkha household himself.

“I had spoken to Jeev Milkha Singh, he was out of the country playing some championship. As soon as he comes back, we would accompany Chopra to Sector 8. Before coming here, Neeraj had asked if we could visit Milkha Singh’s house... I promised to schedule the visit as soon as possible,” said Rana Gurmit Singh, as reported by Tribune India.