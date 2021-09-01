2020 Paralympics | Mariyappan Thangavelu claims silver in long jump, Sharad Kumar finishes third

With defending champion Mariyappan Thangavelu up later in the day, in the men’s high jump T2 category later on in the day, the tally was expected to inflate further. And, he did not disappoint. In spite of the nagging rain pouring over the National Stadium, in Tokyo, the Indian leaped 1.86m to win a silver medal, just behind Sam Grewe’s jump of 1.88m.