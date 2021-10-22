Sprinter Hima Das tests negative for Covid-19

Hima Das has finally tested negative for Covid-19, the athlete from Assam announced on Twitter. The 21-year-old has had forgettable last few months, as she missed the Olympics after picking up a hamstring injury, and upon her return to NIS Patiala, she had contracted Covid-19 as well.

Promising India sprinter Hima Das has tested negative for Covid-19, a week after contracting the virus. The athlete from Assam had tested positive for the virus upon her return to the NIS Patiala last week. Das took to Twitter, to give an update on her health. "I am pleased to tell everyone that I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you all for the loving messages. Can't wait to get back on track. Hope everyone is safe and healthy. #TestedNegativeButStayingPositive #BackOnTrack," she tweeted. I am pleased to tell everyone that I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you all for the loving messages. Can't wait to get back on track. 🏃🏻‍♀️ Hope everyone is safe and healthy. 💪🏼#TestedNegativeButStayingPositive#BackOnTrack — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) October 21, 2021 The last time Hima competed at an event, was at the Inter-State meet in June, which also served as an Olympic qualifier. It was there, she picked up a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Hima holds the national record in women's 400m, women's 4×100m relay, and the 4x400m mixed relay races.