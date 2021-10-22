Neeraj Chopra resumes practice, two-and-a-half months after Tokyo triumph

Today at 5:08 PM
2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra resumed his training, two months after his historic feat, at the National Institute of Sports, in Patiala. The Indian will be defending his Commonwealth Games and Asian Games titles next year, along with an eye on the world championships.
While the odds were attacked against the Indian athlete, Neeraj Chopra pulled off the impossible by claiming the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw final, with a throw of 87.58m. He thus became only the second Indian and the first in track and field events to claim an individual gold medal at the Games.
While he received a hero's welcome back home, numerous felicitation ceremonies followed soon. Neeraj’s popularity reached an incredible level after the feat and his schedule was packed did not allow him to compete for the rest of the season. However, after two-and-a-half months following the historic evening, the athlete is back in training.
Neeraj Chopra returned to action in the national camp at the National Institute of Sports, in Patiala. The camp began on October 15 and will continue till December 31. The athlete will be defending his Commonwealth Games and Asian Games titles next year, while the world championships, in July next year, is also one of his major assignments in the upcoming days.
Neeraj Chopra will continue training with biomechanics expert Dr. Klaus Bartonietz. Apart from Neeraj, sprinters like Hima Das, Dutee Chand, and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur have also joined the national camp in Patiala.
Returned to training this week with the same hunger and desire as before. A #throwback to the beginning of the last Olympic cycle is a good place to start! Thank you to everyone for your messages of support. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gia4fP4SQD— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 20, 2021
