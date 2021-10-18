Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur wants to lay emphasis on training in wet conditions

Today at 6:25 PM
Kamalpreet Kaur impressed one and all at the Olympics, in the women's discus throw event, but still fell considerably short of a medal in Tokyo. Now that the tournament is over, Kaur is already looking at the two areas she wants to improve upon, and increase her chances of winning a medal.
India discus thrower Kamlpreet Kaur came close to a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, when she made it to the final of her event, but eventually could not produce her best throw at the event. She covered a distance of 64m, which wasn't enough on the day to fetch her a medal. Participating in her first Olympics, Kaur listed out the reasons for her failure.
“My coach wasn’t with me at Tokyo 2020 and I had to do the last 10 days of training on my own. The pressure and nervousness of participating at my first Olympics was always there. I constantly thought about my performance," Kaur told Olympics.com.
“Secondly, I get scared to perform in rain. I usually can’t perform well in the rain. Earlier for the Asian Games (2018), I missed out on qualification by one metre, because it was raining during the National event. Later, in the next event, I threw around 61m which was equivalent to Asian Games silver medal. I still have that fear) which makes me think that, ‘what if I slip or get injured in those conditions’. It is still in my mind and I will try to overcome it.”
But this is something that Kaur wants to work on in future. “I have planned to practice in the rain or otherwise make the circle wet and train on it. I had thought of doing it before Tokyo 2020 but didn’t risk injury then. But now that I have time for the next Olympics and upcoming events, I will work on this method," Kaur, who trains under her long-time coach Rakhi Tyagi, revealed.
Apart from that Kaur also wants to lay focus on her movement inside the circle. “I’m going to work on my speed. I think my technique is a bit slow in comparison to others and the American gold medallist (Valarie Allman at Tokyo 2020). I will try to reduce my spin time inside the circle," Kaur said.
