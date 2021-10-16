Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to start training soon for 2022 season

Today at 5:29 PM
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is all set to get back to training, and prepare for the upcoming tournaments, which include the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the World Championship. The national camp will begin on October 15, and as many as 148 athletes will be part of it.
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to join the national camp in the coming days, according to a report in the New Indian Express. The TOPS division approved the camp from October 15 to December 31, suggested the report.
Apart from Neeraj, 148 athletes (81 male and 67 female) and 47 coaches will join the camp as well. 54 would be part of an assessment camp where a call would be taken, whether they should be retained in the camp or not. Meanwhile, there is a lot at stake for Chopra, who hasn't trained after the Tokyo Olympics. His coach Klaus Bartineitz is also expected to join the camp at the end of the month.
Apart from that sprinter Hima Da, who is a 400m junior world champion, will be part of the 100m camp. Previously, she was part of the 400m team, but is now forced to shift to the 100 and 200m events after a back injury, which she sustained in 2019.
There is still no clarity if M Shreeshankar, the long jumper who failed to impress in Tokyo Games, would be joining the camp or not. Although the youngster is part of the camp, but his father cum coach, is not a part of the list.
