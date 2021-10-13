Sprinter Hima Das tests positive for Covid-19 after return from injury

Today at 5:23 PM
India's star sprinter Hima Das has tested positive for Covid-19, upon reaching NIS Patiala, for the national camp starting this month. This is yet another setback for the youngster, who had missed the bus to Tokyo Olympics due to a hamstring injury she picked up at a qualifying event in June.
Ace India sprinter Hima Das has tested positive for Covid-19 at the NIS Patiala, according to a report in the Indian Express. Das, who was set to resume her training following an injury at the Inter-State Athletics Championships in June, is in Patiala for the national camp. The youngster showed signs of mild exhaustion when she reached the institute on Sunday, but her condition is stable.
The Dhing Express had picked up a hamstring injury during the 100m heats of the Olympics qualifying event in June. As a result, she opted out of the 100m finals and the 4x100m women’s relay but ran in the 200m finals. Unfortunately, she could not make the cut there as well.
Till now, two events have taken place after the Olympics, and Das could not participate in them as well, owing to her injury -- the National Open in Telangana and the 400m Championships in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, Das is the national record holder in the women's 400m, women’s 4×100m relay, and the 4x400m mixed relay races.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.