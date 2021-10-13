National Open 400m Championships 2021 | Ayush Dabas secure gold medal in men's 400m event

In the women’s event, Vandana Sharma stormed away with the gold medal in the women’s 400m event, with Uttar-Pradesh-based athlete covered the distance in 55.01 seconds. Following her, in the second place, was Kerala’s Smruthimol Rajendran with a timing of 55.75 seconds, while Khamosh Bai Gurjar of Rajasthan also finished on the podium, taking 1:04:57 seconds to cover her distance.