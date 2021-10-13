National Open 400m Championships 2021 | Ayush Dabas secure gold medal in men's 400m event

Today at 1:24 PM
Indian athlete Ayush Dabas claimed a gold medal in the men’s sprint at the 2021 National Open 400m Championships, in New Delhi. In the women’s field, Vandana Sharma claimed top honours in the women’s 400m event, with her clocking 55.01 seconds for the distance covered.
A national under-23 champion, Ayush Dabas covered the distance of 400m in just 46.86 seconds at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. He scripted a second consecutive sub-47 second run to claim the top honours at the meet. However, his personal best still remains the 46.58-second sprint at the U-23 meet.
On the other hand, Surender Selvamani claimed of Tamil Nadu secured the silver medal spot by clocking 47.76 seconds, while Punjab’s Harpreet Singh Gill settled for the bronze medal with the timing of 48.13 seconds. The national record for the particular event in still held by Muhammed Anas, who did not compete in the event.
In the women’s event, Vandana Sharma stormed away with the gold medal in the women’s 400m event, with Uttar-Pradesh-based athlete covered the distance in 55.01 seconds. Following her, in the second place, was Kerala’s Smruthimol Rajendran with a timing of 55.75 seconds, while Khamosh Bai Gurjar of Rajasthan also finished on the podium, taking 1:04:57 seconds to cover her distance.
Kunja Rajitha and Rupal, both of whom were part of the World Athletics Under-20 Championship, in August, won top honours in their respective age categories.
