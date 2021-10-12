Boston Marathon 2021 | India's Nitendra Singh Rawat finishes 31st

Today at 5:01 PM
India's Nitendra Singh Rawat finished 31st at the Boston Marathon 2021, on Monday. According to a report in Olympics.com, Rawat clocked 2:22:01s to become the fastest Indian ever at the event. He went past Anubhav Karmakar’s time of 2:46:34s, which was set in the 2019 edition of the race.
This was Rawat's first race since the New Delhi Marathon in March, where he had finished second with an impressive timing of 2:18:55s. The 2016 Olympian has a personal best of 2:15:18s, which was set in 2016 at the South Asian Games.
In the overall results, Kenya's Benson Kipruto won the title clocking 2:09:51s. Ethiopia’s Lemi Berhanu, who had won the event in 2016, finished second this time, with a timing of 2:10:37s. Countryman Jemal Yimer claimed the third position by clocking 2:10:38s.
In the women's section, it was Kenya all the way. Diana Kipyokei won the top prize followed by favourite Edna Kiplagat. Diana clocked 2:24:45s while Edna Kiplagat clocked 2:25:09s. Mary Ngugi was third.
