Rio Olympian Nitendra Singh Rawat to participate in Boston Marathon 2021

The USA's Abdi Abdirahman, a five-time Olympian, will also take part in the Boston Marathon. As far as the women's roster is concerned, Desiree Linden of the USA, Ethiopia’s Atsede Baysa, and Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat will be competing at the competition. The Boston Marathon was not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the 2019 edition was won by Kenyan Lawrence Cherono with a time of 2:07:57 in the men’s division.