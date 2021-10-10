Rio Olympian Nitendra Singh Rawat to participate in Boston Marathon 2021

Today at 8:20 PM
India marathoner and Olympian Nitendra Singh Rawat will be participating in the 125th edition of the Boston Marathon 2021, on Monday. Rawat, who had qualified for the 2016 Olympics, will be participating in his first race since New Delhi Marathon in March, where he had finished second.
India's marathoner Nitendra Singh Rawat will be taking part in the Boston Marathon 2021 on Monday. The 125th edition of the race, the world's oldest annual marathon, will comprise of 45 women and 46 men, according to a report on Olympics.com. The other top participants will also include 2017 world champion Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya, Ethiopia’s Lemi Berhanu, and two-time winner and current world champion Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia.
The USA's Abdi Abdirahman, a five-time Olympian, will also take part in the Boston Marathon. As far as the women's roster is concerned, Desiree Linden of the USA, Ethiopia’s Atsede Baysa, and Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat will be competing at the competition. The Boston Marathon was not held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the 2019 edition was won by Kenyan Lawrence Cherono with a time of 2:07:57 in the men’s division.
In the women's section, Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia won the title with a time of 2:23:31.
The 31-year-old Rawat's personal best stands at 2:15:18, which was set the South Asian Games 2016, in Guwahati. Rawat will be taking part in his first race after the New Delhi Marathon in March, where he clocked 2:18:55. Srinu Bugatha had won the race with a time of 2:14:59.
Back in 2019, Rawat had participated in the London Marathon, where he had finished 26th with a timing of 2:15:59.
