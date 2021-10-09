Cut off my long hair as it was hampering my concentration, reveals Neeraj Chopra

However, he decided to chop off the long hair ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – by far his biggest ever assignment. The rest is history, as he took the field by storm on a humid Tokyo evening to send the spear as far as 87.58m in the final to claim a historic gold medal for the country. The javelin thrower recently revealed that he had cut his hair, as it was falling on his eyes and in turn hampering his concentration.