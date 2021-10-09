Cut off my long hair as it was hampering my concentration, reveals Neeraj Chopra

Today at 4:34 PM
Neeraj Chopra recently revealed that he chopped off his long hair just ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as it constantly kept falling on his eyes and it hampered his concentration. The track and field athlete claimed a gold medal with a throw of 87.58m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Back in 2016, when Neeraj Chopra stormed into the limelight with a gold medal in the World Junior Championships, the athlete sported long hair. He flaunted the look and also revealed that it looked good on him, as he also claimed the top podium finish at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
However, he decided to chop off the long hair ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – by far his biggest ever assignment. The rest is history, as he took the field by storm on a humid Tokyo evening to send the spear as far as 87.58m in the final to claim a historic gold medal for the country. The javelin thrower recently revealed that he had cut his hair, as it was falling on his eyes and in turn hampering his concentration.
"It kept falling on my eyes, the hairstyle definitely didn't help. That's why I cut it off. If something unfortunate had happened, people would have pointed fingers at my long hair," said Neeraj Chopra, as reported by India Today.
"I tried wearing a cap and even covering my head. But nothing worked at the competition. When I felt for the final brake, the hair used to fall forward. Even sweat was dripping on my face. 50 percent of my concentration went on handling my hair,” he added.
