Neeraj Chopra keen to continue partnership with coach Klaus Bartonietz

In a recent media event, star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made it clear that he would like to continue training under German coach Klaus Bartonietz, till the Paris 2024 Games. Chopra had started training with him in 2019, prior to which the Indian was training under legendary Uwe Hohn.
During a discussion at the 'India Today Conclave', Chopra said, "At times, I don't like to be very serious during training sessions. Koi coach aise hote hey, danda pakadke pichhe khade hote hain (There are some coaches who stand with a stick). But Klaus sir is different."
"When we have to be serious and intense, we are serious but sometimes he cracks jokes during sessions and that makes training enjoyable.
"His training methods suit me and I have great bonding with him. I want to continue training with him for the next Olympics also." It is noteworthy that Chopra has been training with the German since 2019, before which he was put under Uwe Hohn, who was sacked by the AFI recently.
Chopra later revealed that he did not do a lot of throws before the competition which maybe worked in his favour. "Most of the finalists came out one and a half hours to two hours before the final for warm-up and they were having lots of throws. But I did only two or three warm-up throws. I wanted to do my best during the actual competition and preserve energy. The medal was in the actual competition only. My coach was looking for me and he told me why I was not having warm-up throws," he said.
"It was very hot in Tokyo that day and I told him that before qualification round (three days before) I did a lot of warm-up throws and that left me with less energy during the actual event."
