Neeraj Chopra confident of breaching the 90m mark soon

Today at 7:05 PM
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is hopeful of crossing the 90m in the javelin, as he returns to training once again, after his historic feat back in August. The Haryana lad had cliched the historic medal with a throw of 87.58m a little short of his personal best mark of 88.07m.
“In javelin, the distances always vary from event to event. Yes, the expectations have gone up and I believe the day hopefully isn’t too far. Again it all depends on how the body responds on the day of the competition, as I believe in giving my 100 percent in every tournament," Chopra told The Times of India.
“I have already thrown 88.07m, so it is a matter of a couple of meters, but the entire process depends on your overall fitness and the conditions where you are throwing. In the last couple of years, I was in great rhythm but somehow fell short of the mark. Hope to get to it soon," he added.
Ever since his medal, he has been on a break, and now wants to put an end to all the distractions. “I’ve had enough rest. I can’t allow myself any more distractions. Well there could be exceptions for family gatherings, but the entire focus is on getting back to training full throttle," he said.
He further shed light on his current training program. “The training till now has been all about getting the muscles working again, with a bit of running, lightweight exercises, and trying to tune the body. While javelin throw is all about technique, strength, speed, flexibility, it involves taking up a scientific approach too, so taking it one step at a time."
