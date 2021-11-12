Neeraj Chopra says no to biopic, says has a lot more to achieve

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist in javelin, Neeraj Chopra does not want a biopic on him, just as yet. The 23-year-old from Haryana feels that his job is not yet done and he wants to focus on winning more medals for the country on the biggest stage, and a movie on his life can wait.

"I have been approached to do biopics but I think what I have achieved is just the beginning. This was my first Olympics. I want to win more medals. I don't want the movie to flop," Chopra said at the Times Now Summit 2021. If I can win more medals, I think then the movie too will be a hit. Right now, my entire focus is on sports, I haven't thought about Bollywood," he added.

Talking about his Tokyo journey, Neeraj said, "When I threw the javelin, I wasn't thinking about the medal but was confident that mine was the best throw.

"To be honest, until the last throw you are never sure because there are world champions and Olympic champions at that time. For example, the Czech thrower made a throw of more than 89 metres, so you never know who will make a throw that will exceed that. We need to be focused till the end of the competition. I want to achieve the 90 metre distance in future games."

On the other hand, hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh also revealed that he too has been approached for movies on his life. "Yes, I have been approached for a biopic and the talks are going," he said. Sreejesh also revealed what really changed the fortunes of the Indian hockey team. "When in 2008 we could not qualify, we were under tremendous pressure for the next four years. There were a lot of negative talks around the Indian hockey team, some even saying that it was a black day for Indian hockey.

"In 2012, when we went to the London Olympics, even then our efforts were criticised because we didn't win any match. Things changed after 2014 when we made it to the semi-finals in the Asian Games in Incheon and especially when we defeated Pakistan. People were hopeful about us after that. There is always a lot of expectations when you go for the Olympics. And in 2016 we made it to the quarter-final.

"Now that we have won a medal in the recent Olympics, we understand that this is something that has not happened overnight. There has been a change in people's thought process after the recent win in the Olympics after Neeraj won the gold. There has been a change in people's attitude towards sports. People have started to show confidence in Indian sportspersons, that they can go to Olympics and win medals."