2021 Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra gets France visa, set to ramp up preparations in Europe

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to international action after a gap of a year, with him heading to Europe for a training-cum-competition tour in the build-up to the Olympics. Neeraj will observe a 10-day quarantine in France, following which he will feature in a few competitions.

It was only a few days back that that one of India’s brightest prospects for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics – Neeraj Chopra - was complaining about the lack of international tournaments. The travel restriction owing to the second COVID-19 wave in India have shattered India’s preparations ahead of the mega-event.

However, a light at the end of the tunnel has surfaced, as Neeraj Chopra will return to international action after a gap of a year, with him leaving for Europe on Monday for a training-cum-competition tour.

“Granted visa to travel to France. I am very happy that I am getting a chance to compete in international competitions before #Tokyo2020,” Tweeted Neeraj Chopra.

As per reports, the athlete has been granted a French visa and would observe 10-day quarantine in the European country on arrival. Following this, he will travel to Sweden and a few other European countries for a few top-notch tournaments and ramp up his preparations ahead of the Olympics.

“Neeraj will undergo 10 days quarantine in France but it is not hard quarantine. He will be able to train alone for 3-4 hours a day. After his quarantine in France is over, he will travel to Sweden,” stated a source in the AFI.

The Indian is set to take part in the Diamond League in London from July 13. However, it is yet to be known whether he will directly fly to Tokyo from Europe or not. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23.

“Whether Neeraj will return home before the Olympics or fly directly to Tokyo from Europe will be decided later,” added the source.