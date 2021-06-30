2021 Tokyo Olympics | Seema Punia qualifies for her third Olympic Games

Today at 12:21 PM
Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia secured a berth for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics by breaching the qualification mark in the ongoing National Senior Inter-State Athletic Championships. Having already made her Olympics debut in 2004, Seema will be making her third appearance at the mega event.
Indian discus thrower Seema Punia made her Olympics at the 2004 Athens Games, where she finished at 14th place overall and bowed out early. It was hardly any better at the 2012 London Olympics, where the Haryana-based athlete finished at the 13th position.
After missing out on the 2016 Rio Olympics, Seema has qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics during the National Senior Inter-State Athletic Championships and will make her third appearance at the Games. She breached the Olympic qualification mark of 63.50m with a throw of 63.72m on the last day of the competition, in Patiala, to book tickets for the Tokyo event.
She became the second discus thrower from India to qualify for the upcoming event, after Kamalpreet Kaur. Apart from Olympic appearances, Seema has also enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning six medals at the Commonwealth Games across four editions and two medals at the Asian Games (2014 and 2018), including a gold at the 2014 edition in Incheon.
"Seema Poonia earns #Tokyo2020 qualification with an effort of 63.70m (OQ mark 63.50m) in the women discus throw on the last day of Inter-State meet in #Patiala Congrats Seema!" Tweeted AFI (Athletic Federation of India).
