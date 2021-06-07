2021 Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra reaches Portugal, will return to international competition on June 10

Today at 2:17 PM
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has reached Portugal ahead of an event that starts in Lisbon, on June 10 and will also mark his return to the international circuit after a one-year gap. The last international competition that Neeraj took part was in South Africa in January last year.
Neeraj Chopra, who is considered as one of India’s brightest medal prospects at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, was losing sleep over proper preparations ahead of the mega-event. It was only in the Federation Cup, earlier in 2021, that the national record holder featured in a competition for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak.
However, as the Olympics drew closer, Neeraj was craving for some international competition to ramp up his preparations. Finally, the wait has ended. The athlete has reached Portugal on Sunday, ahead of an event in Lisbon, on June 10, which will also mark his return to the international circuit after more than a year. He will also feature in the Madrid meeting on June 19.
"Chopra will take part in a competition in Lisbon on June 10. We are trying for other events also, including the Karlstad Grand Prix in Sweden on June 22. In Lisbon, he will be able to train as well as take part in competition. That is the most important thing as many countries have stipulated hard quarantine for arriving Indians,” said Neeraj Chopra, as reported by PTI.
