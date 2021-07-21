2021 Tokyo Olympics | Fully prepared for the Games, not feeling any pressure, asserts Shivpal Singh

Today at 1:48 PM
Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh stated that he is fully prepared for the Olympics and is not feeling any pressure at the moment. The athlete is confident regarding his prospects at the mega-event and insists that he is going to come back after winning a medal for his country.
Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has largely remained in the shadows of compatriot Neeraj Chopra – who is touted as a major medal prospect at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. However, the former has also been in splendid form in the recent past, having won medals in international tournaments.
During an interview with the TOI, Shivpal stated that he is fully prepared for the Olympics and is not feeling any pressure at the moment. Not only that, but the athlete is also pretty confident regarding his prospects at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as he insists on bringing back a medal for his country.
“I am fully prepared for the Olympics. I know this is my maiden Olympics but I am not nervous at all. I just want to go and give my best. I have performed in big tournaments and won medals too. I will compete alongside the same people at the Tokyo Olympics who were part of recent competitions and tournaments. So, I am not nervous at all. All I want to do is go to Tokyo, perform and win a medal for my country. I am not feeling any pressure,” said Shivpal Singh.
The Covid-19 induced lockdown was pretty challenging for the athletes, with them losing hours of practice sessions. Even though it took a toll on the players mentally, Shivpal Singh overcame the phase with a lot of help from his coaches, trainers, and seniors.
“There were some problems during the lockdown, especially mentally. I just wanted to be mentally and psychologically fit during the lockdown because I wasn't going out for practice. But I took it on as a challenge and worked a lot on myself with the help of coaches, trainers, and my seniors,” added the Olympic-bound athlete.
The qualifying round for the men’s javelin throw at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be staged on August 4, while the final will take place three days later, on August 7.
