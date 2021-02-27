Hima Das inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police

Today at 4:24 PM
Indian athlete Hima Das has been inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police, with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also in attendance to grace the occasion. The ‘Dhing Express’ claimed three medals during the 2018 Asian Games, in Jakarta, including two top-podium finishes.
Ever since she scripted history in the U20 World Athletics, Himas Das has been a poster girl in the context of Indian sports, with her also claiming several medals during the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. It was on Friday that the sprinter and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics aspirant was inducted as the Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police, with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also in attendance to grace the occasion.
"People here know and I am not going to say anything different. Since my early school days, I harboured a wish to become a police officer one day and my mother also wished that. She would buy a gun (toy) during Durga Puja (a norm among kids in this part of the world during the festival), my mother would tell me to work in Assam police, serve the people and become a good person,” said Hima Das after she was appointed for the post.
"I got everything due to sports, I will try to work for betterment of sports in the state and try to make Assam one of the best performing states in the country, like Haryana. I will diligently work for Assam police but I must say sport will never take a back seat,” added Hima.
A former Union Sports Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal handed the appointment letter to Hima Das in the ceremony. He insisted that the recent development would motivate the youth to take up sports seriously and excel in the field.
"A proud day for Assam. Glad to ceremonially appoint ace athlete @HimaDas8 as Dy SP in @assampolice. An honour for her achievements under the Sports Policy, the appointment will further motivate youths to pursue excellence in sports,” tweeted Sonowal.
