Hima Das inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police

"People here know and I am not going to say anything different. Since my early school days, I harboured a wish to become a police officer one day and my mother also wished that. She would buy a gun (toy) during Durga Puja (a norm among kids in this part of the world during the festival), my mother would tell me to work in Assam police, serve the people and become a good person,” said Hima Das after she was appointed for the post.