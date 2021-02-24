2021 Tokyo Olympics | Focus on going past the Olympic qualification mark, asserts Murali Sreeshankar

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar’s personal best and the national record of 8.20m was set at the 2018 Open Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar. With the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, the athlete has his eyes set on the mega event. For the moment, Sreeshankar is aiming to go past the Olympic qualification mark in the second leg of the one-day Indian Grand Prix Meet, at the National Institute of Sports, in Patiala.