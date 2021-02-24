2021 Tokyo Olympics | Focus on going past the Olympic qualification mark, asserts Murali Sreeshankar

Yesterday at 9:10 PM
India’s national record holder in long jump Murali Sreeshankar is aiming to go past the Olympic qualification mark in the second leg of the one-day Indian Grand Prix Meet, at the National Institute of Sports, in Patiala this Thursday. The qualification mark for the Tokyo Olympic Games is 8.22m.
Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar’s personal best and the national record of 8.20m was set at the 2018 Open Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar. With the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, the athlete has his eyes set on the mega event. For the moment, Sreeshankar is aiming to go past the Olympic qualification mark in the second leg of the one-day Indian Grand Prix Meet, at the National Institute of Sports, in Patiala.
“I have got my Covid-19 test done. All is good. I’m excited at competing in the competition after more than a year. My main focus during the competition will be on achieving a personal best, and go past the Olympic qualification mark,” said the 24-year old, as reported by IANS.
The qualification mark for the Tokyo Games is 8.22, which means the Palakkad-based athlete has to beat his personal best to book a ticket for the mega-event. Even though the past year has been challenging for him, having ended 22nd at the Doha World Championships last year, Sreeshankar is confident that he’s going to achieve the target, on Thursday.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.